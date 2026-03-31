Little Andaman Pro 2026: Riding Waves to New Horizons in Indian Surfing

The Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the leading authority for surfing in the country, has unveiled the Little Andaman Pro 2026 as the opener for India's surfing season. This notable event is slated for April 9-12 and acts as a prelude to India's debut at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

The four-day competition will showcase the nation's elite surfers and stand-up paddlers at Butler Bay Beach, a pristine and largely untapped surfing venue in the Andaman Islands. Organised by the SFI and supported by Andaman and Nicobar Tourism, this championship aims to position India prominently on the global surfing map.

This year is pivotal for Indian surfing, having secured its maiden Asian Games quota for the 2024 edition. The sport is witnessing unprecedented growth, and initiatives like the Little Andaman Pro 2026 aim to deepen engagement with local communities, nurture young talent, and enhance India's international competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)