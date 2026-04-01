Brazil Clinches Victory Over Croatia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up
In a World Cup warm-up, Brazil defeated Croatia 3-1 in Orlando. Igor Thiago scored a late penalty, and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal. Brazil took an early lead through Danilo, but Croatia equalized through Lovro Majer. Thiago's penalty restored Brazil's lead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:50 IST
In a thrilling World Cup warm-up match held in Orlando, Brazil emerged victorious over Croatia with a 3-1 win. The game showcased Brazil's prowess as they dominated early possession and soon made their mark with a well-executed goal before halftime.
Despite Croatia's efforts to gain control after the break, culminating in an equalizer by Lovro Majer in the 84th minute, Brazil quickly responded. A decisive penalty by Igor Thiago put Brazil back in the lead.
Adding to the spectacle, Gabriel Martinelli secured Brazil's victory in stoppage time with a precise low finish, ensuring a memorable and morale-boosting performance heading into the main event.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Croatia
- World Cup
- warm-up
- soccer
- football
- Igor Thiago
- Gabriel Martinelli
- stoppage-time
- penalty
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