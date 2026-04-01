Brazil Clinches Victory Over Croatia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up

In a thrilling World Cup warm-up match held in Orlando, Brazil emerged victorious over Croatia with a 3-1 win. The game showcased Brazil's prowess as they dominated early possession and soon made their mark with a well-executed goal before halftime.

Despite Croatia's efforts to gain control after the break, culminating in an equalizer by Lovro Majer in the 84th minute, Brazil quickly responded. A decisive penalty by Igor Thiago put Brazil back in the lead.

Adding to the spectacle, Gabriel Martinelli secured Brazil's victory in stoppage time with a precise low finish, ensuring a memorable and morale-boosting performance heading into the main event.