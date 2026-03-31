Socceroos' Spectacular Send-Off: Irankunda's Double Delights
Nestory Irankunda scored twice as Australia defeated Curacao 5-1 in a friendly match in Melbourne. His impressive performance helped the Socceroos secure a memorable victory in their final home game before the World Cup, setting an optimistic tone for their upcoming international challenge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:42 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Nestory Irankunda delivered a stunning performance by netting two second-half goals, leading Australia to a commanding 5-1 victory over Curacao in Melbourne on Tuesday.
The friendly match, serving as Australia's final domestic fixture before the World Cup, saw the Socceroos elevate their game with four goals after halftime.
Following Arjany Martha's equalizer for Curacao, Jordy Bos and Alessandro Circati joined Irankunda in scoring, ensuring a memorable send-off for Australian fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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