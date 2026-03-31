Socceroos' Spectacular Send-Off: Irankunda's Double Delights

Nestory Irankunda delivered a stunning performance by netting two second-half goals, leading Australia to a commanding 5-1 victory over Curacao in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The friendly match, serving as Australia's final domestic fixture before the World Cup, saw the Socceroos elevate their game with four goals after halftime.

Following Arjany Martha's equalizer for Curacao, Jordy Bos and Alessandro Circati joined Irankunda in scoring, ensuring a memorable send-off for Australian fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)