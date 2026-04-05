Aizawl FC Resilient in Thrilling Draw with Sreenidi Deccan

Aizawl FC showcased remarkable resilience as they held Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw in a riveting Indian Football League encounter this Sunday.

Colombian forward David Castañeda Muñoz initially put the Deccan Warriors ahead, but an own goal by defender Jagdeep Singh leveled the match in the second half.

Despite Sreenidi's dominance, Aizawl's persistence secured them a valuable point, keeping them fifth in the standings while Sreenidi ascended to second place with 12 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)