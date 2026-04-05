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Delhi's First Computerized Admission Draw for 2026-27 Unveiled

Delhi is set to conduct its first computerized draw for the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories admissions for the 2026-27 session. Important steps include document verification by district teams, with candidates receiving SMS notifications. Additional draws will fill any remaining spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:44 IST
Delhi's First Computerized Admission Draw for 2026-27 Unveiled
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  • India

Delhi is poised for a groundbreaking first as it sets to conduct its inaugural computerised draw for admissions into the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories for the 2026-27 academic year. This historic event unfolds on Monday at 10 am, as confirmed by guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

The process includes document scrutiny for successful candidates from April 9 to 22 by zonal authorities, while school admissions will occur from April 9 to May 20. Candidates will receive notifications through SMS on their registered mobile numbers, along with detailed verification procedures.

The Directorate of Education has laid out specific documentation requirements, such as proof of birth, income, and residence, among others. Any discrepancies will prompt a deficiency memo issuance, allowing corrections by May 2. Additional opportunities and draws may address unoccupied seats, ensuring a comprehensive admission procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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