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Scottie Scheffler Ready for Masters Amid Personal Milestones

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one golfer, confirmed his participation in the Masters after a brief withdrawal for family reasons. Welcoming his newborn son, Scheffler assured fans of his commitment to the major tournament, which he previously won in 2022 and 2024. He remains the betting favorite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 06-04-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 06:20 IST
Scottie Scheffler Ready for Masters Amid Personal Milestones
Scottie Scheffler
  • Country:
  • United States

Scottie Scheffler has dispelled any doubts about his participation in the Masters following the birth of his second child. The twice Masters champion was seen at Augusta National Golf Club with his family, including newborn son Remy, just a week before the tournament begins.

Scheffler had previously withdrawn from his Masters tune-up event in Houston to focus on family, prompting speculation that he might miss this year's competition. However, he affirmed that he would have left the tournament if his wife went into labor, underscoring his dedication to both family and sport.

Set to make his seventh appearance at the Masters, Scheffler remains a strong contender and favorite to add a fifth major to his accolades, having never finished outside the top 20 in previous outings at Augusta National.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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