Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Iran
Airstrikes hit a residential building and university in Iran, killing at least 13 people. The incidents follow threats from Trump about the Strait of Hormuz. Targets included a university linked to Iran's missile program. The strikes have caused uncertainty, with Iran yet to release full casualty figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:12 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A residential building southwest of Tehran was struck early Monday, resulting in at least 13 deaths, according to Iranian media.
The Fars and Nour News agencies reported the strikes near Eslamshar, while airstrikes also hit Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, known for its military-related research, causing damage to nearby infrastructure.
Despite no immediate claim of responsibility, the incidents followed US pressure on Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not yet released overall casualty figures or details of the strike's target.
(With inputs from agencies.)