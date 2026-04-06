Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Iran

A residential building southwest of Tehran was struck early Monday, resulting in at least 13 deaths, according to Iranian media.

The Fars and Nour News agencies reported the strikes near Eslamshar, while airstrikes also hit Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, known for its military-related research, causing damage to nearby infrastructure.

Despite no immediate claim of responsibility, the incidents followed US pressure on Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not yet released overall casualty figures or details of the strike's target.

(With inputs from agencies.)