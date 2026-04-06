Augusta Awaits: Masters Tournament Drama Unfolds

The anticipation builds as the world's leading golfers converge at Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters from April 9 to April 12. Rory McIlroy aims to defend his title, potentially joining the elite group who have claimed consecutive green jackets, though his form and fitness remain question marks.

Scottie Scheffler, commanding the top rank, is a strong favorite despite recent withdrawals and finishes outside the top rankings. However, his previous performances at Augusta underscore his potential dominance if his game is in peak form.

Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau add competitive intrigue, with Schauffele consistently performing at Augusta and DeChambeau excelling on LIV Golf. Amid these dynamics, the absence of legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson marks a significant shift in this iconic tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)