Chandigarh and Karnataka Shine at Hockey India Sub Junior Women's Championship

In an exciting turn of events at the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship, teams from Chandigarh and Karnataka emerged victorious in their respective Division B matches.

Mizoram, Haryana, Odisha, and Jharkhand showed impressive performances, triumphing in Division A games. Notably, Dadra & Nagar Haveli with Daman & Diu clinched a 1-0 victory against Tamil Nadu, thanks to Anushka Gupta's winning goal in their Division B, Pool A match.

In other notable matches, Chandigarh defeated Hockey Himachal 4-1, while Karnataka secured a commendable 6-1 win over Gujarat. Meanwhile, Mizoram managed a close 2-1 victory against Chhattisgarh. In Pool C, Division A, Hockey Haryana achieved a 4-2 victory over Manipur Hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)