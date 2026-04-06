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Chandigarh and Karnataka Shine at Hockey India Sub Junior Women's Championship

Chandigarh and Karnataka claimed wins in Division B, while Mizoram, Haryana, Odisha, and Jharkhand secured victories in Division A at the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship. Anushka Gupta's decisive goal brought victory to Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu over Tamil Nadu in Division B, Pool A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:47 IST
Chandigarh and Karnataka Shine at Hockey India Sub Junior Women's Championship
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In an exciting turn of events at the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship, teams from Chandigarh and Karnataka emerged victorious in their respective Division B matches.

Mizoram, Haryana, Odisha, and Jharkhand showed impressive performances, triumphing in Division A games. Notably, Dadra & Nagar Haveli with Daman & Diu clinched a 1-0 victory against Tamil Nadu, thanks to Anushka Gupta's winning goal in their Division B, Pool A match.

In other notable matches, Chandigarh defeated Hockey Himachal 4-1, while Karnataka secured a commendable 6-1 win over Gujarat. Meanwhile, Mizoram managed a close 2-1 victory against Chhattisgarh. In Pool C, Division A, Hockey Haryana achieved a 4-2 victory over Manipur Hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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