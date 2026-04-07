Sports Highlights: Curry Brothers' NBA Reunion and More

The sporting landscape delivered high emotions as Stephen and Seth Curry finally shared the NBA court together on the Warriors team, marking an epic moment 12 seasons in the making. Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets saw Seth Curry's return as he joined Stephen, both fit to play at the same time.

Meanwhile, golf enthusiasts focus on Chris Gotterup's entrance into the Masters with the golfer showing no signs of being unnerved by Augusta's challenges. The 26-year-old's confidence remains intact as he embarks on this significant stint in his budding PGA career.

Elsewhere, the basketball world reels from the firing of Chicago Bulls executives Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley amidst team struggles, while in hockey, Leon Draisaitl's playoff appearance hangs in the balance due to injury. These events define a week of notable changes and catch eyes across various sports leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)