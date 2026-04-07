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From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA

Patrick Reed, a former Masters champion, returns to the PGA Tour after initially joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Despite his global golf journey, Reed aims to play closer to home, balancing family time with the competition. He continues to appreciate Augusta National's unique traditions and challenging course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:38 IST
From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA
  • Country:
  • United States

Patrick Reed, a notable name in professional golf, is making headlines as he returns to the PGA Tour after leaving the LIV Golf tour, which had initially drawn him away from familiar grounds.

The 2018 Masters champion, who has played extensively around the world, seeks a balance between global competition and family life at home.

Despite the allure of international tournaments, Reed's heart remains with Augusta National, praised for its traditions and challenging gameplay. Reed's decision underscores his commitment to both professional excellence and personal fulfillment.

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