Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

The Indian Senior Women's Hockey Team is preparing for a challenging tour in April, featuring a four-match series against Argentina at the CeNARD in Buenos Aires from the 13th to the 17th. This tour, anticipated to be fiercely competitive, pits India against a formidable South American team on their home turf at 11:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST), as announced by Hockey India.

India and Argentina have shared intense matchups recently, including a thrilling 2-2 draw settled by shootout during the FIH Pro League 2024-25 last June. The upcoming series will offer India valuable practice against a robust international opponent, aligning with Hockey India's strategic goals ahead of major tournaments like the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands 2026, and the Asian Games this year.

The series is critical for preparation, offering the team high-tempo matches and an opportunity to test various combinations and tactics as they approach a pivotal period. Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasized the significance of the tour, stating, "Travelling with a 24-player squad is intentional to give more athletes the chance to demonstrate their skills at the highest levels. Competing against one of the world's best teams will provide insights into which players excel under pressure." He further noted the necessity for players to be team-oriented, adding, "Showing you are a team player is essential; individual talent is vital, but collaboration and selflessness are key to joining this squad."

(With inputs from agencies.)