Andaman Islands: India’s New Surfing Hub Emerges

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are swiftly earning a reputation as India's new surfing haven, marking a shift in the nation's surfing landscape through the inauguration of the National Surfing and Stand-Up Paddling Championship, Little Andaman Pro 2026. This landmark event, orchestrated by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) with full backing from Andaman Tourism, is set to take place from April 9-12 at Butler Bay.

Previously known for their scenic beauty, the islands now offer an inviting proposition for surfers, with Little Andaman's pristine coastlines and coral reefs providing perfect conditions for high-performance surfing. The reef break at Butler Bay is gradually being recognized as a leading surf spot, capable of hosting elite competitions and drawing surfers from India and abroad. According to Vinayak Chamadia, IAS, Director (IP&T) of A&N Administration, the event is part of a broader vision to promote sustainable tourism and establish Andaman as a world-class surfing destination.

The championship underscores an increasing trend of using sports to drive tourism, with destinations investing in niche sporting events to lure new audiences. Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, remarked on the significance of extending the sport to new territories, emphasizing the technical challenges and benefits of competing in the reef break conditions of Butler Bay. This progression is expected to strengthen India's surfing ecosystem, enhance athlete development, and foster tourism-led economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)