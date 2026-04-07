Left Menu

Andaman Islands: India’s New Surfing Hub Emerges

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are set to become India's premier surfing hotspot with the launch of the National Surfing and Stand-Up Paddling Championship, Little Andaman Pro 2026. This initiative aims to boost tourism and elevate India's position in competitive surfing by leveraging Andaman's pristine coastline for high-performance surfing events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:20 IST
Andaman Islands: India’s New Surfing Hub Emerges
Surfers in action (Photo: SFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are swiftly earning a reputation as India's new surfing haven, marking a shift in the nation's surfing landscape through the inauguration of the National Surfing and Stand-Up Paddling Championship, Little Andaman Pro 2026. This landmark event, orchestrated by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) with full backing from Andaman Tourism, is set to take place from April 9-12 at Butler Bay.

Previously known for their scenic beauty, the islands now offer an inviting proposition for surfers, with Little Andaman's pristine coastlines and coral reefs providing perfect conditions for high-performance surfing. The reef break at Butler Bay is gradually being recognized as a leading surf spot, capable of hosting elite competitions and drawing surfers from India and abroad. According to Vinayak Chamadia, IAS, Director (IP&T) of A&N Administration, the event is part of a broader vision to promote sustainable tourism and establish Andaman as a world-class surfing destination.

The championship underscores an increasing trend of using sports to drive tourism, with destinations investing in niche sporting events to lure new audiences. Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, remarked on the significance of extending the sport to new territories, emphasizing the technical challenges and benefits of competing in the reef break conditions of Butler Bay. This progression is expected to strengthen India's surfing ecosystem, enhance athlete development, and foster tourism-led economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aaron Ramsey Bids Farewell to the Field: A Midfielder's Legacy

Aaron Ramsey Bids Farewell to the Field: A Midfielder's Legacy

 Global
2
Global Flight Cancellations: Impact on Major Airlines Amid Middle East Tensions

Global Flight Cancellations: Impact on Major Airlines Amid Middle East Tensi...

 Global
3
Corinthians Turn to Fernando Diniz After Turbulent Streak

Corinthians Turn to Fernando Diniz After Turbulent Streak

 Global
4
Sebi grants one-time relief on validity of observation letters for public issues till Sept 30 amid West Asia crisis.

Sebi grants one-time relief on validity of observation letters for public is...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026