Waves of Change: Inaugural National Surfing Championship Hits Little Andaman

Little Andaman's Butler Bay is set to become a hub of exhilarating surf action, with the national surfing championship scheduled to take place from April 9 to 12. The event marks a significant milestone for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as it positions the destination on the global surfing map.

Organized in collaboration with the Surfing Federation of India, the championship will see top surfers from across the nation competing in both traditional surfing and Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP). The competition is timely, coming ahead of India's inaugural participation in surfing at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Renowned for its reef break offering long and clean waves, Butler Bay provides competitors with a unique environment for technical manoeuvres and extended rides. This event not only aims to uplift local participation but also aims to promote responsible tourism and environmental sustainability. It's an event hoped to attract attention from athletes and tourism stakeholders alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)