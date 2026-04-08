Tensions Flare as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
North Korea launched several ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, escalating tensions with South Korea amid stalled peace talks. The launches were condemned by Seoul and seen as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Japan, although unaffected, expressed concerns and urged restraint.
In a stark reminder of underlying tensions, North Korea has fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, according to South Korea's military. This comes on the heels of another launch detected the previous day, dampening hopes for de-escalation in the region.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the missiles, launched around 8:50 a.m. near Wonsan, flew approximately 240 km into the sea. Both South Korean and U.S. authorities are conducting detailed analyses of these launches. The Korean presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting labeling the launches a provocation and a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, confirmed that the missiles did not infringe upon Japan's territorial waters or economic zone, but stressed the regional threat posed by Pyongyang's actions. This marks North Korea's fourth and fifth ballistic missile launches this year and reflects persisting hostility between North and South Korea despite intermittent diplomatic overtures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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