Left Menu

Shubman Gill Returns as Gujarat Titans Aim for First IPL 2026 Victory

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill is set to return against Delhi Capitals after missing a match due to a muscle spasm. Despite two initial losses, the team is optimistic about turning their IPL 2026 campaign around. Gill's return could be the boost they need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:13 IST
Shubman Gill Returns as Gujarat Titans Aim for First IPL 2026 Victory
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development for the Gujarat Titans, skipper Shubman Gill is primed to make his comeback in the upcoming clash against the Delhi Capitals, following a brief hiatus due to a muscle spasm. The match is scheduled for Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2026.

The Titans have had a rocky start to their campaign, enduring two consecutive defeats. During Gill's absence, Rashid Khan assumed captaincy, but the team stumbled in both games, losing to the Punjab Kings and suffering a close loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

Despite their current ninth position on the points table, the team's confidence has not wavered. Sai Sudharsan, addressing the media pre-match, noted the valuable lessons learned from early setbacks and remained hopeful of a turnaround with Gill's return, which could ignite the much-needed momentum in their IPL journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested in Rs 7.69 Crore Hydroponic Weed Bust

Mumbai Man Arrested in Rs 7.69 Crore Hydroponic Weed Bust

 India
2
Avalanche Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Safety Warning Issued for Ganderbal and Kupwara

Avalanche Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Safety Warning Issued for Ganderbal an...

 India
3
Chill in the Capital: Delhi Records Coldest April Day in Three Years

Chill in the Capital: Delhi Records Coldest April Day in Three Years

 India
4
Oil Prices Surge as Tensions Escalate: A Global Impact

Oil Prices Surge as Tensions Escalate: A Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

Algorithmic bias already hurting millions while AI ethics looks to hypothetical futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026