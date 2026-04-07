Shubman Gill Returns as Gujarat Titans Aim for First IPL 2026 Victory

In a crucial development for the Gujarat Titans, skipper Shubman Gill is primed to make his comeback in the upcoming clash against the Delhi Capitals, following a brief hiatus due to a muscle spasm. The match is scheduled for Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2026.

The Titans have had a rocky start to their campaign, enduring two consecutive defeats. During Gill's absence, Rashid Khan assumed captaincy, but the team stumbled in both games, losing to the Punjab Kings and suffering a close loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

Despite their current ninth position on the points table, the team's confidence has not wavered. Sai Sudharsan, addressing the media pre-match, noted the valuable lessons learned from early setbacks and remained hopeful of a turnaround with Gill's return, which could ignite the much-needed momentum in their IPL journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)