Bay Collective Scores Major Stake in Sunderland Women

San Francisco-based investment group Bay Collective is set to make a splash in the world of women's soccer by acquiring a majority stake in Sunderland Women, an English WSL 2 club.

The partnership, which allows Sunderland to retain a minority share, aims to honor the club's identity while promoting long-term growth.

Bay Collective, led by CEO Kay Cossington, is focused on improving Sunderland Women's connections with fans and partners, targeting sustained success at the elite level of women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)