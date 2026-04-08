Teen Phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Rain-Soaked IPL Clash
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dazzled with an impressive innings that aided Rajasthan Royals in a 27-run win over Mumbai Indians. Sooryavanshi struck Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six, easing pressure on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who secured a 77 not out. This victory placed Royals at top of the table.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a stunning display of youthful vigor, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left spectators in awe as he played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' 27-run victory against Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected IPL match.
The young prodigy made a memorable impression by smashing a first-ball six off renowned pacer Jasprit Bumrah, setting the tempo for the Royals.
Yashasvi Jaiswal complemented Sooryavanshi's brilliance with a blistering 77 not out, propelling RR to the top of the table. The partnership has set high expectations for the rest of the tournament.