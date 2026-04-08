Teen Phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Rain-Soaked IPL Clash

In a stunning display of youthful vigor, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left spectators in awe as he played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' 27-run victory against Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected IPL match.

The young prodigy made a memorable impression by smashing a first-ball six off renowned pacer Jasprit Bumrah, setting the tempo for the Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal complemented Sooryavanshi's brilliance with a blistering 77 not out, propelling RR to the top of the table. The partnership has set high expectations for the rest of the tournament.