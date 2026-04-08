Elevated energy prices, disruptions at Strait of Hormuz likely to impact growth: RBI Guv.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:35 IST
Elevated energy prices, disruptions at Strait of Hormuz likely to impact growth: RBI Guv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Price Surge: Hyundai's Strategic Move Amid Rising Costs
Global Economic Impact of Middle East Conflict
Challenging Season Ahead for Room Air-Conditioner Industry Amid West Asia Crisis and Rising Costs
India's Service Sector Growth Slows Amid Rising Costs and Global Challenges
Dimon's Dire Warning: War in Iran and Its Global Economic Impact