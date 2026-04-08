Cheng Li-wun, Taiwan's opposition leader, visited China to promote peace and reconciliation, channeling Sun Yat-sen's ideals. She highlighted the importance of equality, inclusiveness, and unity, laying a wreath at Sun's mausoleum in Nanjing.

The visit occurs amidst heightened military pressure from China, which views Taiwan as its territory. Cheng's gesture comes as the opposition stalls a significant defense spending plan in Taiwan's parliament.

Taiwan's ruling party criticizes the opposition for blocking defense budgets, asserting that peace requires a firm defense stance. Tensions remain as China's military intimidation tactics aim to divide Taiwanese society, maintaining an atmosphere of instability.