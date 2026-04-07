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Champions League Clash: Liverpool Faces PSG in Turbulent Times

Liverpool faces PSG in a crucial Champions League quarterfinal amidst internal turmoil. With mounting questions over management and star players' futures, Liverpool's current form contrasts sharply with previous successes. Meanwhile, PSG enters the match confidently, eager to capitalize on Liverpool's vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:35 IST
Champions League Clash: Liverpool Faces PSG in Turbulent Times
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Liverpool enters the Champions League quarterfinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain with turbulent challenges on and off the field. The team is out of the Premier League title race and was recently knocked out of the FA Cup, raising questions about manager Arne Slot's future.

Star player Mo Salah is under scrutiny as his form declines, further contributing to the team's struggles. Adding to the tension, a demotivated captain Virgil van Dijk publicly apologized for the team's recent performance against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, PSG approaches the match with confidence, bolstered by previous successes against Liverpool. The French side looks to exploit Liverpool's current vulnerabilities as they aim for their first Champions League victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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