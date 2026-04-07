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Ajinkya Rahane: The Evolution of an Attack-Minded Leader in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, emphasizes his instinctive and aggressive batting style in IPL 2025 despite criticism. At age 38, he has honed new skills, crediting hard work and passion for improvement. Rahane appreciates fan support and remains optimistic about winning the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:48 IST
Ajinkya Rahane: The Evolution of an Attack-Minded Leader in IPL
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, remains unfazed by criticism, asserting his natural instinctive and aggressive batting style amidst scrutiny. The Mumbai batter, known for his attacking gameplay, has scored 67, 8, and an unbeaten 8 in KKR's outings this season.

Rahane has dismissed concerns about his strike rate, highlighting his achievement of having one of the best strike rates since 2023. He credits his evolution in the shortest format of the game to persistent effort and dedication. At 38, Rahane has transformed his approach through rigorous practice and innovation in his batting techniques.

Despite KKR's mixed performances, Rahane, leading the team, remains optimistic about their prospects. He cherishes the support of fans and praises co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for his unwavering backing. Rahane aims to bring the trophy home, promising fervent performances for the fans in Kolkata.

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