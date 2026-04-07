KKR's Strategic Struggles: An IPL Season to Forget

In a critical observation, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has criticized the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for their lackluster strategic decisions and inconsistent player performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The three-time IPL champions are yet to secure a victory, having suffered losses against the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while their match against the Punjab Kings ended in a washout. Despite a support staff brimming with experience, including stalwarts like Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo, KKR's decision-making has been underwhelming.

Karim remarked that even when players have shown promise, such as Sunil Narine's economical bowling, they haven't been effectively harnessed during crucial game phases, like the Powerplay. As the team gears up for their next match, they face the challenge of making a swift turnaround in fortunes to avoid further disappointment.