Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Power-Packed IPL Thriller

Rajasthan Royals' batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased remarkable hitting prowess in a rain-impacted IPL match, reaching a formidable score of 150 for 3. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 77 from just 32 balls, while Sooryavanshi contributed a quickfire 39 off 14 deliveries.

The opening partnership saw the duo amass 80 runs in just five overs, highlighted by Jaiswal's elegant yet forceful innings that included 10 fours and four sixes. The contest was reduced to 11 overs per side, but the Royals' batsmen set the stage right from the first over.

Jaiswal dismantled Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the initial over, while Sooryavanshi stood toe-to-toe, delivering hefty blows to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Despite a brief resurgence by the Mumbai Indians, Jaiswal's commanding performance ensured the Royals' dominance till the end.