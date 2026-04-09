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Kvaratskhelia Shines as PSG Beats Liverpool in Champions League Clash

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a dazzling solo goal to help PSG secure a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals. Désiré Doué opened the scoring early, while Ousmane Dembélé missed several key chances. Despite Liverpool's defensive setup under Arne Slot, PSG's attacking prowess shone through.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:08 IST
Kvaratskhelia Shines as PSG Beats Liverpool in Champions League Clash
  • Country:
  • France

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another stunning solo goal to his growing collection as Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 2-0 over Liverpool in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday. As PSG dominated, the Georgia star dazzled by skillfully bypassing a defender and goalkeeper, scoring his eighth goal of the competition.

Désiré Doué gave PSG an early lead with a deflected shot in the 11th minute, while Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities at Parc des Princes. Criticizing Liverpool's unusually defensive approach, PSG coach Luis Enrique lamented missed chances despite the win.

Arne Slot defended his cautious tactics against PSG's formidable attack, acknowledging his team's struggles. With Liverpool previously overcoming unlikely deficits, the second leg at Anfield promises excitement. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 win against Barcelona on the same night, while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah remained benched for energy conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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