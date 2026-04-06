Lautaro Martinez Sparks Inter Milan's Revival

Lautaro Martinez's comeback proved pivotal as Inter Milan reclaimed their Serie A dominance with a decisive 5-2 victory over Roma, breaking a four-match winless streak. Martinez scored twice at San Siro, in the second and 52nd minutes.

Supported by goals from Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcus Thuram, and Nicolò Barella, Inter displayed an impressive offensive lineup. Roma's attempts to retaliate saw Gianluca Mancini and Lorenzo Pellegrini finding the net, but it wasn't enough to overtake Inter's lead. The win stretches Inter's advantage to nine points over AC Milan and ten over Napoli.

Meanwhile, Bologna managed a 2-1 win over Cremonese, ascending to eighth before their Europa League clash against Aston Villa. Joao Mario and Jonathan Rowe's goals secured their position despite Federico Bonazzoli's late penalty for Cremonese. The match saw both teams reduced to ten men after late expulsions.