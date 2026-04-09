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Jannik Sinner's Streak Snapped: A Setback at the Monte Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner's impressive 37-set winning streak at Masters 1000 events ended in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters. Despite losing a set to Tomas Machac, Sinner still secured victory. He aims to bounce back in the quarter-finals against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:14 IST
Jannik Sinner's Streak Snapped: A Setback at the Monte Carlo Masters
Jannik Sinner

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner's remarkable record of winning 37 consecutive sets at Masters 1000 events came to an unexpected end Thursday, during the Monte Carlo Masters. Sinner triumphed over Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3, advancing to the quarter-finals despite losing a set.

Previously, Sinner had dominated the Indian Wells and Miami Open, achieving the rare 'Sunshine Double' without conceding a set. His set-winning streak was halted for the first time since October, when he retired due to injury at the Shanghai Masters.

Facing energy challenges during the match, the 24-year-old expressed satisfaction with his perseverance. Sinner now prepares for a quarter-final clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime, following the latter's advancement due to an opponent's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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