Jannik Sinner's Streak Snapped: A Setback at the Monte Carlo Masters

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner's remarkable record of winning 37 consecutive sets at Masters 1000 events came to an unexpected end Thursday, during the Monte Carlo Masters. Sinner triumphed over Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3, advancing to the quarter-finals despite losing a set.

Previously, Sinner had dominated the Indian Wells and Miami Open, achieving the rare 'Sunshine Double' without conceding a set. His set-winning streak was halted for the first time since October, when he retired due to injury at the Shanghai Masters.

Facing energy challenges during the match, the 24-year-old expressed satisfaction with his perseverance. Sinner now prepares for a quarter-final clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime, following the latter's advancement due to an opponent's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)