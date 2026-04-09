Jannik Sinner's Streak Snapped: A Setback at the Monte Carlo Masters
Jannik Sinner's impressive 37-set winning streak at Masters 1000 events ended in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters. Despite losing a set to Tomas Machac, Sinner still secured victory. He aims to bounce back in the quarter-finals against Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner's remarkable record of winning 37 consecutive sets at Masters 1000 events came to an unexpected end Thursday, during the Monte Carlo Masters. Sinner triumphed over Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3, advancing to the quarter-finals despite losing a set.
Previously, Sinner had dominated the Indian Wells and Miami Open, achieving the rare 'Sunshine Double' without conceding a set. His set-winning streak was halted for the first time since October, when he retired due to injury at the Shanghai Masters.
Facing energy challenges during the match, the 24-year-old expressed satisfaction with his perseverance. Sinner now prepares for a quarter-final clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime, following the latter's advancement due to an opponent's withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Kickoff: LA28 Tickets Go on Sale Amidst Sports Scandals
Kuwait Suspends Sports Amid Middle East Tensions
'Political Games Overshadowing Sports in West Bengal: BJP's Critique'
Catch the Latest Highlights in the World of Sports: From Masters Challenges to Olympic Park Fire
High-Stakes Action: From Masters' Tough Conditions to Shock Events in Sports