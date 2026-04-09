Javokhir Sindarov's Commanding Lead in Candidates Chess Tournament

Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan made a significant leap towards securing the title by defeating India's R Praggnanandhaa, establishing a two-point lead at the Candidates chess tournament.

Sindarov, with his sixth victory, amassed a total of eight points, distancing himself from the closest competitor, Anish Giri of the Netherlands, who stands at six points.

In the women's competition, India's R Vaishali leads after a draw with Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, holding the top position with six points as the thrilling final rounds approach.