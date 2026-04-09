Javokhir Sindarov's Commanding Lead in Candidates Chess Tournament
Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan extended his lead over his competitors at the Candidates chess tournament after defeating India's R Praggnanandhaa. Sindarov now leads by two points with eight in total. Meanwhile, in the women's section, R Vaishali of India emerges as the leader with six points.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:36 IST
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Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan made a significant leap towards securing the title by defeating India's R Praggnanandhaa, establishing a two-point lead at the Candidates chess tournament.
Sindarov, with his sixth victory, amassed a total of eight points, distancing himself from the closest competitor, Anish Giri of the Netherlands, who stands at six points.
In the women's competition, India's R Vaishali leads after a draw with Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, holding the top position with six points as the thrilling final rounds approach.