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Aliou Cisse Takes Helm as Angola's National Football Coach

Aliou Cisse, former coach of Senegal, has been appointed as the coach of the Angola national football team. The announcement followed Cisse's departure from the Libyan national team. His appointment aims to guide Angola through the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign after their World Cup failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:51 IST
Aliou Cisse Takes Helm as Angola's National Football Coach

Aliou Cisse has been appointed as the new coach for the Angola national football team, according to an announcement by the country's football federation on Thursday. The decision comes just a day after Cisse left his coaching role with the Libyan national team.

The 50-year-old coach previously led Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory in 2022. Despite a short tenure with Libya, beginning in March 2025, Cisse makes a swift transition to Angola.

Angola's football federation expressed their excitement on Facebook, welcoming Cisse as the head coach. Angola is aiming to boost its performance ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers beginning in September, after failing to secure a place in this year's World Cup.

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