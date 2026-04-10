In an inspired display reminiscent of 1999, Jose Maria Olazabal briefly led the Masters on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The two-time champion, now 60, reminded spectators of the value of strategic play over raw power, especially in the company's youth like Aldrich Potgieter.

Olazabal, competing with Potgieter, a South African known for his driving prowess, started strong with birdies on the second and third holes. However, a challenging back nine left him at two-over-par 74 by day's end despite his early lead.

Reflecting on his experience and strategy, Olazabal emphasized the importance of course knowledge and a sharp short game, factors that kept him competitive despite the tournament's demanding conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)