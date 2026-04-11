India Secures 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Landmark Victory for Sports

India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant achievement for the country's sports community. The announcement followed a high-level meeting involving the senior leadership of Commonwealth Sport and India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. During their multi-city visit from April 8-10, representatives inspected key venues in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Ekta Nagar, assessing India's readiness to host the international event.

Expressing her joy, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha revealed delegates were impressed by the preparations and institutional support from various government levels and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Usha highlighted the enthusiasm around India's successful bid for the Games, emphasizing the unity of different agencies under the guidance of the national and state leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Gujarat's Chief Minister.

The meeting outlined India's vision for an athlete-focused CWG 2030, prioritizing world-class competition and sustainability. Minister Mandaviya underscored Ahmedabad's robust infrastructure, connectivity, and institutional backing as pivotal for event preparation. The discussions also focused on legacy planning, aiming to create enduring sports infrastructure and boost grassroots participation. The visit signals India's readiness for a centenary Games that promises to be technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.