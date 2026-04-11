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Women's Reservation Bill: A Leap Towards Gender Equality

Kavita Dixit lauds the Women's Reservation Bill as a pivotal move towards gender equality in India, emphasizing that real success hinges on women's increased awareness to leverage the bill for empowerment. The government plans to amend laws, increasing Lok Sabha seats and ensuring significant female representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:33 IST
Women's Reservation Bill: A Leap Towards Gender Equality
Kavita Dixit (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Former Indian badminton player Kavita Dixit has voiced strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill, labeling it as a formidable move towards achieving gender equality in the country. In her conversation with ANI, she underlined the importance of women becoming more aware to fully embrace and benefit from this empowerment opportunity offered by the bill.

Ms. Dixit pointed out that while the Men's support is vital, the onus also lies on women to awaken to this change. Her comments come as the government proposes amendments to expand the Lok Sabha from its current 543 seats to 816, focusing on boosting female representation in legislative bodies.

Sources indicate that the proposed changes include amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. It's expected that this extensive reform will utilize the 2011 Census data for seat delimitation. The draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act aims for implementation by the 2029 elections, securing 33% reservation for women, extending representation in both Parliament and State Assemblies and ensuring inclusion for SC/ST women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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