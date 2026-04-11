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Britain Secures Spot in Billie Jean King Cup Finals with Strategic Victory

Britain earned a place in the Billie Jean King Cup finals after Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage defeated Australia's Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez in doubles. The victory followed impressive singles wins by Britain’s Mika Stojsavljevic and Dart. The finals will be held in Shenzhen, with additional teams competing for spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:23 IST
Britain Secures Spot in Billie Jean King Cup Finals with Strategic Victory
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Britain secured its place in the Billie Jean King Cup finals after a decisive victory by doubles pair Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage against Australia's Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez. The British team clinched the best-of-five matchup on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

On Friday, Britain's 17-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic and Harriet Dart laid the foundation for success by winning their respective singles matches at John Cain Arena. Stojsavljevic defeated Talia Gibson 7-6 (4), 7-5, while Dart overcame Kimberly Birrell 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Despite a consolation win by Australia's 17-year-old Emerson Jones over Katie Swan, the British team finished the tie 3-1.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, will see its finals held in Shenzhen this September. As host nation, China qualifies automatically. Additional contenders will be decided in matches between Italy and Japan, Kazakhstan and Canada, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Spain, Belgium and the United States, and Poland and Ukraine. The losing teams will have another opportunity in November's playoffs, which will determine qualifiers for 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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