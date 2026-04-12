Gout Gout Makes History at Australian Athletics Championships

Australian sprinter Gout Gout made history on Sunday by becoming the first athlete from the country to run the 200 metres in under 20 seconds at the Australian Athletics Championships. He set a new record with a time of 19.67 seconds, breaking the previous 20-second barrier.

Aidan Murphy closely followed, securing second place with a time of 19.88 seconds. Calab Law completed the podium, taking third place with a time of 20.21 seconds. These performances marked a significant achievement in Australian athletics history.

This event was a turning point for the 18-year-old Gout, who improved on his previous best of 20.02. It was his first sub-20-second performance under legal conditions, following a previous attempt aided by a tailwind. His success signals the athlete's future potential on the international stage.