Left Menu

Ayush Shetty: Rising Star in Asian Badminton

Former India coach Vimal Kumar praises Ayush Shetty's remarkable performance at the Badminton Asia Championships, where the young player earned a silver medal. Despite losing to world no. 2 Shi Yuqi, Shetty's run signals promise for India's Thomas Cup campaign. Kumar emphasizes the importance of strategic development for Shetty's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:01 IST
Ayush Shetty: Rising Star in Asian Badminton
Ayush Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Former India coach Vimal Kumar has expressed confidence in Ayush Shetty after the young badminton athlete's impressive silver medal finish at the Asia Championships. Kumar believes Shetty has demonstrated his capacity to compete at the highest level, which bodes well for India's Thomas Cup efforts in Denmark later this month.

Despite his loss to world number two Shi Yuqi, Shetty's performance has been lauded as an essential learning experience that highlighted the areas requiring improvement, such as shot variation and pressure control. These insights are expected to aid Shetty's growth in international badminton arenas.

Kumar, who has previously mentored top Indian shuttlers, remains optimistic that Shetty's experience and growing ability will significantly bolster India's chances in the Thomas Cup. He underlines the need for tactical evolution, emphasizing that Ayush's journey in the sport is just beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

 Global
2
India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

 India
3
Tisza Party Poised for Parliamentary Victory in Hungary

Tisza Party Poised for Parliamentary Victory in Hungary

 Hungary
4
Tisza Party Leads in Pre-Election Polls

Tisza Party Leads in Pre-Election Polls

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026