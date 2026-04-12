Ayush Shetty: Rising Star in Asian Badminton

Former India coach Vimal Kumar has expressed confidence in Ayush Shetty after the young badminton athlete's impressive silver medal finish at the Asia Championships. Kumar believes Shetty has demonstrated his capacity to compete at the highest level, which bodes well for India's Thomas Cup efforts in Denmark later this month.

Despite his loss to world number two Shi Yuqi, Shetty's performance has been lauded as an essential learning experience that highlighted the areas requiring improvement, such as shot variation and pressure control. These insights are expected to aid Shetty's growth in international badminton arenas.

Kumar, who has previously mentored top Indian shuttlers, remains optimistic that Shetty's experience and growing ability will significantly bolster India's chances in the Thomas Cup. He underlines the need for tactical evolution, emphasizing that Ayush's journey in the sport is just beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)