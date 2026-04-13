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Australia's Bonds Flying Roos Soar to Victory in Brazil SailGP

Australia's Bonds Flying Roos lead the SailGP standings after dominating in Brazil, winning all four races in Rio. The team, helmed by Tom Slingsby, took advantage of tricky conditions to surpass Emirates GBR, securing a second victory of the year. The event marks the 2026 series' fourth leg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 01:56 IST
Australia's Bonds Flying Roos Soar to Victory in Brazil SailGP
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Australia's Bonds Flying Roos have taken the lead in the SailGP standings following a dominant performance in Brazil, where they claimed victory in all four races held in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend.

Guided by Tom Slingsby, the Australian team expertly navigated the challenging waters of Guanabara Bay, maintaining a commanding presence throughout the races. This performance included a decisive event final against Spain's Los Gallos and Sweden's Artemis.

The Bonds Flying Roos now top the leaderboard with 35 points, overtaking Emirates GBR. The next leg of the competition will take place in Bermuda, continuing a series that captivates audiences with its high-speed races in identical F50 foiling catamarans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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