Wahab Riaz Advocates for Women's T20 League in Pakistan

Wahab Riaz, a prominent figure in cricket, is calling on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to establish an international T20 women's league across the nation. Drawing inspiration from the successful Pakistan Super League (PSL), Riaz believes that such a league could be pivotal for the development of women's cricket in Pakistan.

According to Riaz, while Pakistani female cricketers possess considerable talent, they often lack the exposure and experience required to compete at higher levels. He highlighted the need for these athletes to play alongside and against top international counterparts to enhance their skills and confidence.

Currently overseeing the training sessions of the national women's team in Karachi ahead of a series against Zimbabwe, Riaz underscored the importance of international exposure. The series with Zimbabwe, which features several T20 and ODI matches, serves as a crucial preparatory step for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)