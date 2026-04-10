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Controversy Over PCB's PSL Employment Policy

The Pakistan Cricket Board's employment policy allowing its employees to work in the Pakistan Super League faces scrutiny. While Misbah ul Haq, a former player and national selector, is involved with Peshawar Zalmi, others like Sarfaraz Ahmed were restricted, raising concerns over consistency and conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:06 IST
Controversy Over PCB's PSL Employment Policy
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing questions over its policy allowing employees to work with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises. The issue gained attention after ex-captain Misbah ul Haq confirmed his role as a consultant for Peshawar Zalmi.

Initially, the PCB restricted Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz from joining Quetta Gladiators, citing a conflict of interest. However, Misbah claims his contract with Zalmi predated his national selector role and does not breach the advertised policy.

Misbah asserts observing young talent in the PSL aids his national selector duties. The PCB has yet to clarify the discrepancy in its policy application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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