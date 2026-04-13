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Record Prize Pool Announced for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The 2024 Women's Twenty20 World Cup will have a record prize pool of $8.8 million. Held in England and Wales from June 12, the competition features 12 teams with the winners set to earn $2.3 million. New Zealand will defend their title, having won the inaugural tournament in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:25 IST
Record Prize Pool Announced for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 will feature a record prize pool of $8.8 million. The tournament, to be held in England and Wales starting June 12, will have 12 participating teams competing for a grand prize of $2.3 million.

In a statement, the ICC detailed that the runner-up would receive $1.17 million, while each losing semi-finalist would earn $675,000. All participating teams are assured a minimum prize of $248,000. Despite being substantial, this prize pool remains smaller than those of recent ICC events held in the Indian subcontinent.

The trend of increased investment in women's cricket was highlighted by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, noting the sport's growing global influence. Last year, the Women's 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka had a $13.9 million pot, marking a significant rise in support for female athletes.

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