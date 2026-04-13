Indian Volleyball Turmoil: Coaches, Conditions, and Controversy

Indian volleyball faces significant challenges as two senior players have departed the national camp in Ahmedabad, voicing dissatisfaction over allegedly incompetent coaches, the unexpected removal of foreign coach Dragan Mihailovic, inadequate training facilities, and perceived political interference in team selection.

Anand K and John Joseph, who held critical positions in the team, expressed their grievances to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), highlighting the poor state of affairs at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Ahmedabad compared to better facilities in Bengaluru. Their communications, intended to be confidential, were leaked to the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), which dismissed the allegations as political maneuvering.

The VFI claims ignorance about the players' departure, yet asserts there was no coercion. With a steering committee, including members from the IOA and the International Volleyball Federation, overseeing operations, the future of Indian volleyball remains uncertain amid these mounting disputes.