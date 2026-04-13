RCB's Tim David Fined for Code Breach, MI's Hardik Pandya Penalized for Slow Over-Rate

In a high-stakes IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB's batter Tim David faced disciplinary action for breaching the code of conduct. The Indian Premier League's governing body fined him 25% of his match fee while issuing a demerit point for his non-compliance during the game against MI.

The violations, as stated in a release, related to Article 2.4 of the IPL Code, focused on disobeying umpire instructions. The first incident occurred during the 18th over, where David failed to surrender the ball, and a similar event recurred in the 20th over, illustrating a pattern of non-compliance.

In addition to David's penalty, MI's captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs due to a slow over-rate, marking his team's first offence this season under the IPL's regulations on over-rate conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)