ISSO North Region Championship Cultivates Future Sporting Stars

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) recently completed the North Region Under-9 and Under-11 Swimming and Athletics Championship at Pathways School Gurgaon, witnessing the participation of over 400 young athletes from schools in the region. The competition was driven by ISSO's commitment to nurturing grassroots sports talent.

Designed to enhance athletic abilities and instill vital life values such as teamwork, resilience, and discipline, the championship spotlighted The British School as the Overall Champion in Athletics, with Pathways School Gurgaon and Strawberry Fields International School, Chandigarh, as runners-up. Notable performances came from Ziann Shiv Gambhir and Lieh Sharma, champions in the Under-9 category, and other winners in different age categories.

In Swimming, The British School also emerged as the top contender, ahead of Pathways School Gurgaon and Prometheus School, Noida. Standout swimmers included Aahan Malik and Ziann Shiv Gambhir in the Under-9 boys category, and Sarah Dewan and Seima Ito in the Under-9 and Under-11 girls categories, respectively. ISSO's focus is firmly on establishing a robust, inclusive sports ecosystem, emphasized by Captain Rohit Sen Bajaj's remarks on the transformative power of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)