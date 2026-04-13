Sunrisers Hyderabad Shatter Rajasthan Royals' Winning Streak with Dominant Performance

An explosive innings of 91 by captain Ishan Kishan, alongside remarkable four-wicket performances by debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, powered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a resounding 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad.

Sent to bat first, SRH posted a formidable 216/6, largely credited to Kishan's aggressive 44-ball knock enriched with eight fours and six sixes. Vital contributions came from Heinrich Klaasen, who delivered 40 runs off 26 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who blasted 28 off 13 balls. The chase set at 217 proved too challenging for RR. They faced an early setback with Praful Hinge dismantling their top order, reducing them to a precarious 9/5 in the first three overs.

Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja tried sparking a revival with a century-stand, but their efforts weren't enough. RR eventually collapsed at 159 in 19 overs, handing SRH their second win of the season, despite RR managing to remain at the top of the league standings.