Yorker Wizard: Praful Hinge's IPL Triumph

Sunrisers Hyderabad's rising star Praful Hinge has successfully utilized yorkers as his signature deliveries in the IPL, earning praise from renowned cricketer Hardik Pandya. In a stunning debut, Hinge took 4/34 against the formidable Rajasthan Royals, leading his team to a decisive 57-run victory.

The Vidarbha pacer's initial spell was commendable, marking the first instance of a bowler claiming three wickets in the opening over during IPL innings. Hinge credits his composed demeanor to prior encounters with Pandya in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Pandya's encouragement bolstered his confidence.

Recovering from a serious back injury, Hinge acknowledged MRF Pace Academy's physio Naveen Babu for his pivotal role in his recovery. His journey at the academy also exposed him to training insights from Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson, enhancing his professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)