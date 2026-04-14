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From Backyard Bylanes to IPL Glory: Praful Hinge's Meteoric Rise

Praful Hinge, a budding cricketer from Nagpur, made an impressive IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals, with crucial support from his non-intrusive family, Vidarbha Cricket Association, and robust training at the MRF Pace Foundation. Former India pacer Prashant Vaidya identified his potential, while Glenn McGrath shaped his tactical acumen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:29 IST
From Backyard Bylanes to IPL Glory: Praful Hinge's Meteoric Rise
Praful Hinge
  • Country:
  • India

Praful Hinge, hailing from Nagpur, seized the spotlight with a remarkable IPL debut. The cricket prodigy showcased his talent against Rajasthan Royals, securing a critical win for SRH. His rigorous training at MRF Pace Foundation, under the guidance of experts like Glenn McGrath, has been pivotal in refining his skill set.

Praful's journey commenced when his father, Prakash Hinge, noticed his son's enthusiasm for cricket at a young age. Praful's development in the sport was further bolstered by the Vidarbha Cricket Association, which identified his raw potential early on. As Praful climbed the ranks, his father consistently supported his path without unnecessary pressure.

The careful nurturing of his talent by coaches like Prashant Vaidya and Varun Aaron, coupled with his own determination, has seen Praful overcome challenges like back injuries to become a promising Indian cricket talent. Praful's debut is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the effectiveness of holistic training and family support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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