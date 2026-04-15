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Cricket Stars Join NADA's Anti-Doping Cadre

Cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel have joined NADA's Registered Testing Pool, replacing Smriti Mandhana and Shreyas Iyer. Among 348 athletes, they share their whereabouts daily for testing. Athletics dominates the pool with 134 participants. This list includes top cricketers, athletes, and stars from various sports to ensure compliance and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:12 IST
Cricket Stars Join NADA's Anti-Doping Cadre
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket luminaries Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel have been included in the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Registered Testing Pool (RTP), marking a significant addition from the sport.

Their inclusion comes as replacements for the renowned Smriti Mandhana and Shreyas Iyer in the latest RTP list that comprises 348 athletes. This step requires them to disclose their whereabouts daily to avail themselves for testing within a specified timeframe. Failure to comply with this requirement thrice constitutes a doping violation.

The RTP features 14 cricketers, including prominent names like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The pool also shows a rise in its athletics count to 134, featuring top sportspersons, thereby emphasizing NADA's commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of sports across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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