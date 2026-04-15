Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Hopes

Amid renewed hopes for U.S.-Iran peace talks, Asian stock markets tracked Wall Street's positive trend on Wednesday, with lower oil prices soothing investor nerves.

Talks might resume in Pakistan, potentially ending the port blockades and easing Middle Eastern tensions, lifting benchmark oil prices and stock indices.

Investors remain optimistic, as calm markets anticipate diplomatic resolutions before U.S. midterms, easing inflation worries and contributing to the dollar's stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)