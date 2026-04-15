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Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Hopes

Asian stock markets rose as hopes for renewed U.S.-Iran talks brought oil prices down and stabilized the dollar. Markets were optimistic that diplomatic efforts may ease tensions, leading to economic stimulus ahead of U.S. midterms. The dollar steadied and Treasury yields slipped, reflecting easing inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:26 IST
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Hopes
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Amid renewed hopes for U.S.-Iran peace talks, Asian stock markets tracked Wall Street's positive trend on Wednesday, with lower oil prices soothing investor nerves.

Talks might resume in Pakistan, potentially ending the port blockades and easing Middle Eastern tensions, lifting benchmark oil prices and stock indices.

Investors remain optimistic, as calm markets anticipate diplomatic resolutions before U.S. midterms, easing inflation worries and contributing to the dollar's stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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