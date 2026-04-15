Left Menu

US Families Challenge Italian Citizenship Law in Supreme Court

Two US families are contesting a law in Italy's highest court that limits citizenship claims to those with Italian ancestry beyond two generations. Lawyer Marco Mellone argues the law should apply only post-enactment, impacting millions in the US and Latin America seeking Italian citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:12 IST
US Families Challenge Italian Citizenship Law in Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Two families from the United States are currently challenging a restrictive citizenship law in Italy's highest court. The statute, which limits citizenship claims to those whose Italian ties extend past two generations, has been in effect for a year.

The families' legal counsel, Marco Mellone, presented his case to the Cassation Court, arguing that the law should only affect individuals born after its enactment. This argument, if upheld, could potentially pave the way for citizenship for millions residing in the United States and Latin America.

A decision by an expanded panel is imminent, although Italy's constitutional court recently upheld the law's validity. Mellone emphasizes the supreme court's role in clarifying the law's scope, which affects many descendants of Italian migrants, such as Jennifer Daly and Alexis Traino, who deeply cherish their Italian heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police.

Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police...

 India
2
Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply Chain

Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply C...

 Global
3
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed

Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed

 India
4
Yellen Hints at Possible Fed Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Yellen Hints at Possible Fed Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026