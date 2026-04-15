US Families Challenge Italian Citizenship Law in Supreme Court

Two families from the United States are currently challenging a restrictive citizenship law in Italy's highest court. The statute, which limits citizenship claims to those whose Italian ties extend past two generations, has been in effect for a year.

The families' legal counsel, Marco Mellone, presented his case to the Cassation Court, arguing that the law should only affect individuals born after its enactment. This argument, if upheld, could potentially pave the way for citizenship for millions residing in the United States and Latin America.

A decision by an expanded panel is imminent, although Italy's constitutional court recently upheld the law's validity. Mellone emphasizes the supreme court's role in clarifying the law's scope, which affects many descendants of Italian migrants, such as Jennifer Daly and Alexis Traino, who deeply cherish their Italian heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)