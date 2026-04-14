Nando Pijnaker's World Cup Race: The Clock Ticks on Shoulder Recovery

New Zealand defender Nando Pijnaker is in a race against time to recover for the World Cup following a dislocated shoulder sustained during Auckland FC's 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory in the A-League.

Expected to be a key part of coach Darren Bazeley's squad for the June 11 to July 19 tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the 27-year-old's injury was confirmed by Auckland FC.

Pijnaker's recovery joins a list of sidelined New Zealand defenders, while Chris Wood's return from knee surgery adds optimism as the All Whites prepare for matches against Iran, Egypt, and Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)