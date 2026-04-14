Nando Pijnaker's World Cup Race: The Clock Ticks on Shoulder Recovery
New Zealand's defender Nando Pijnaker is fighting to recover from a shoulder injury for the World Cup after Auckland FC's draw with Melbourne Victory. Expected in Darren Bazeley's squad, Pijnaker faces a 16-week healing period. Meanwhile, Chris Wood returns, boosting the All Whites' hopes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:57 IST
New Zealand defender Nando Pijnaker is in a race against time to recover for the World Cup following a dislocated shoulder sustained during Auckland FC's 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory in the A-League.
Expected to be a key part of coach Darren Bazeley's squad for the June 11 to July 19 tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the 27-year-old's injury was confirmed by Auckland FC.
Pijnaker's recovery joins a list of sidelined New Zealand defenders, while Chris Wood's return from knee surgery adds optimism as the All Whites prepare for matches against Iran, Egypt, and Belgium.
(With inputs from agencies.)