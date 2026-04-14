Navneet Singh Shines in India's Double Gold Victory at Asian Lawn Bowls

Delhi's own Navneet Singh was instrumental in securing India's double gold win at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships. The event saw India claiming top honors in both men's pairs and men's fours categories, showcasing stellar performances against Hong Kong and Malaysia.

In a thrilling final, India edged out Hong Kong with a narrow 17-15 victory in the men's pairs event. Demonstrating dominance, the Indian team also triumphed 19-6 over Malaysia in the men's fours final, securing their spot at the top of the podium.

The championships, held from April 6 to 12 at the Delhi Public School R K Puram, concluded with India being awarded the overall men's champion trophy, the overall team trophy, and the challenge trophy, marking a historic moment in Indian lawn bowls history.

(With inputs from agencies.)